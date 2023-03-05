Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,054 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 55.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 96.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 158,973 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 44.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 104,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.