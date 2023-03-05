Crake Asset Management LLP Sells 43,684 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crake Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,684 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

