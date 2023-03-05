Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,929 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $181,961,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 54,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 508,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $118,420,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

