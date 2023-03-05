Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Boise Cascade worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,796,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.8 %

BCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

