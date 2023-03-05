Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Atkore worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

NYSE ATKR opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,813 shares of company stock worth $5,499,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

