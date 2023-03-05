Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73,101 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

