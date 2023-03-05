Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.38. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

