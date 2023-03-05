10,218 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.4 %

CBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

