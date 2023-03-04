Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.5 %
PCVX stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
