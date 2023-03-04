UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 56.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after acquiring an additional 482,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

