Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

