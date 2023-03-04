Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after buying an additional 239,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

