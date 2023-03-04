Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 710 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 276,251 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,844 shares of company stock worth $9,034,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.