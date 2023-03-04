Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,921.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,729.9% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 91,909 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,911.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,018.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 69,925 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

