Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

