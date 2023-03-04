KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $50.32.

KB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

