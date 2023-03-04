Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

