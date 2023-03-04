Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $820,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 197.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $7,494,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fox Factory Stock Performance

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

