Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 340,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

