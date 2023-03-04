Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

