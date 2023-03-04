Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $238.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.