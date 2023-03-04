Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 436,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 35.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 140,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

