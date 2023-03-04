Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 157,142 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

