Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.