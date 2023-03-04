ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $217,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $975.04 million, a PE ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

