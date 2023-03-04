EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799 in the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,074 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,457 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 473,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

