Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,023 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,967 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.