Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

