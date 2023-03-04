Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Blueprint Medicines worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

