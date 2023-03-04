Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CS. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.