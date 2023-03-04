Credit Suisse AG Purchases 519 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Ameresco worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

