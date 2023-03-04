British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.