Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 44,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE BUD opened at $62.08 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
