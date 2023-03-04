AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 95.4% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 34.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

