AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

