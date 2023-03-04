Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,300.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,868 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

