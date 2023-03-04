Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.