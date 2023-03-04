Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $28.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

