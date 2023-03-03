Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $64.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

TREX opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

