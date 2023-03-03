The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.17% of Cheesecake Factory worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 121,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

