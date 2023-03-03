Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 110119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,517 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.