Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 13,474 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 121.87% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

