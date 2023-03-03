STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 295.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

