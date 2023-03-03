Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 182.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,383,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,277,700.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,497 shares of company stock valued at $518,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $18.68 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

