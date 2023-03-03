Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

