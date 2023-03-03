Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of American Public Education worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Public Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 237.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

