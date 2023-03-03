Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,752 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 48.2% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

