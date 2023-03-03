Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 750,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,087,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 729,376 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

