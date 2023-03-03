Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Trading Down 0.7 %

FA stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.