Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $95,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $47,000. Motco bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 100.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

